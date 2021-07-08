Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Business

NY Fed terminates commercial paper funding facility

1 minute read

Federal Reserve Board building on Constitution Avenue is pictured in Washington, U.S., March 19, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis/File Photo

NEW YORK, July 8 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve Bank of New York announced on Thursday that it terminated the commercial paper funding facility, an emergency lending program launched during the pandemic to help get credit directly to businesses and households.

The dedicated funding vehicle established to purchase commercial paper made its final distributions of assets on June 29 and July 7 to the Treasury Department and the New York Fed. The full equity investment of $10 billion was returned to the Treasury Department, along with investment earnings.

Read more here.

Reporting by Jonnelle Marte; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Business

Business · 7:32 PM UTCAnalysis: A fine mess: Weak inflation prompts a global central bank reset

It is an article of faith among central bankers that the decisions they make about how much money to create and what interest rate to charge for it will determine the rate of inflation - at least over moderate lengths of time.

BusinessSlide in coronavirus-sensitive stocks suggests growing worries over Delta variant
BusinessWall Street ends lower as recovery momentum concerns spark sell-off
BusinessU.S. monitor flags 'weaknesses' in Mexico's drive to boost worker rights
BusinessLevi Strauss forecasts upbeat full year as apparel demand bounces back