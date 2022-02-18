NY Fed's Williams says central bank can manage soft landing for economy

John Williams, chief executive officer of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, speaks at an event in New York, U.S., November 6, 2019. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/File Photo

NEW YORK, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Supply chain issues may gradually recede over time, easing some inflationary pressures and helping the Federal Reserve achieve its goal of controlling inflation without sparking a recession, New York Fed President John Williams said on Friday.

"My expectation is that we can manage, if you will, the soft landing we often talk about in monetary policy, which means keeping the economy basically in a strong place and growing," while restoring more balance between supply and demand, Williams said during a virtual event organized by New Jersey City University.

