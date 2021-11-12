NY Fed's Williams says fixed income households more affected by high inflation

John C. Williams, president and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York speaks to the Economic Club of New York in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S., March 6, 2019. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File Photo

Nov 12 (Reuters) - Higher inflation does not affect all households equally, with people on fixed incomes taking a bigger hit, New York Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams said Friday.

"There are definitely segments ... of our labor force and economy that are more protected against inflation and there others who are less so," Williams said during a webinar organized by the New York Fed. "People on fixed incomes are obviously less protected against surprisingly high inflation."

Reporting by Jonnelle Marte Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

