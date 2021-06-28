Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
NY Fed's Williams says major questions need to addressed as digital currencies emerge

1 minute read

John Williams, chief executive officer of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, speaks at an event in New York, U.S., November 6, 2019. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

June 28 (Reuters) - Several major questions need to be addressed as payments technology advances and more central banks and other entities consider issuing digital currencies, New York Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams said on Monday.

For example, as new digital currencies are introduced, policymakers need to decide how the new technology would be regulated and how digital currencies would work alongside physical cash, Williams said during a panel organized by the Bank for International Settlements.

The Fed official was responding to a presentation from former Bank of England governor Mark Carney that urged central banks to consider digital currencies.

Reporting by Jonnelle Marte

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

