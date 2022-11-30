NYSE president says IPO proceeds fall over 90% due to uncertainty















NEW YORK, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The volatility and market uncertainty have hit the initial offerings market hard, driving down proceeds by 93% this year, Lynn Martin, president of the New York Stock Exchange said on Wednesday.

"There is a lot of uncertainty and there's a lot of different forces that are impacting markets," said Martin during an interview at the Reuters Next conference.

Reporting by John McCrank and Lananh Nguyen; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama











