Ocado investor Royal London Asset Management rejects pay policy again

LONDON, May 3 (Reuters) - Ocado (OCDO.L) shareholder Royal London Asset Management (RLAM) said on Tuesday it had again voted against the online supermarket and technology group's pay policy, citing concerns over potentially excessive rewards for its executives.

RLAM, which has a 0.3% stake in Ocado, said the company's decision to extend its value creation plan will see executives receive up to 20 million pounds ($25.1 million) a year in awards.

Ocado's annual shareholders' meeting will be held on Wednesday.

($1 = 0.7962 pounds)

Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Kylie MacLellan

