Outside view of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, (OECD) headquarters in Paris September 3, 2009. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

WASHINGTON, July 1 (Reuters) - An agreement backing a global minimum tax reached Thursday by 130 countries does not include any China-specific carveout or exceptions, a U.S. administration official said.

China and the other members of the Group of 20 major economies all signed the agreement, which backed plans for a tax rate of at least 15%, the official added.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal

