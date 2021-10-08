Skip to main content

Macro Matters

OECD says deal reached on global minimum corporate tax rate

By
1 minute read

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a press briefing with Mathias Cormann, Secretary-General of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, at the OECD's Ministerial Council Meeting, in Paris, France October 6, 2021. Patrick Semansky/Pool via REUTERS

PARIS, Oct 8 (Reuters) - A global deal to ensure big companies pay a minimum tax rate of 15% and make it harder for them to avoid taxation has been agreed by 136 nations, the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development said on Friday.

The OECD said four countries - Kenya, Nigeria, Pakistan and Sri Lanka - had not joined the agreement.

"Today's agreement will make our international tax arrangements fairer and work better," OECD Secretary-General Mathias Cormann said in a statement. "This is a major victory for effective and balanced multilateralism."

The OECD said that the minimum rate would see countries collect around $150 billion in new revenues annually while taxing rights on more than $125 billion of profit would be shifted to countries where big multinationals earn their income.

Reporting by Leigh Thomas, Editing by Christian Lowe

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Macro Matters

Macro Matters · 5:04 PM UTC

Milestone global corporate tax deal finally gets agreement

A global deal to ensure big companies pay a minimum tax rate of 15% and make it harder for them to avoid taxation has been agreed after Ireland, Estonia and Hungary agreed to sign up to the elusive landmark accord.

Macro Matters
OECD says deal reached on global minimum corporate tax rate
Macro Matters
EXCLUSIVE Australia sees trade deal with EU by end-2022 -minister
Macro Matters
Fed closes in on November bond taper after jobs report
Macro Matters
China digs in on coal, oil gains as energy crisis deepens