OECD sees limited Evergrande fallout

A peeling logo of the Evergrande Oasis, a housing complex developed by Evergrande Group, is seen outside the construction site where the residential buildings stand unfinished, in Luoyang, China September 16, 2021. Picture taken September 16, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

PARIS, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Chinese authorities have the capacity to keep the debt crisis at property developer Evergrande (3333.HK) in check and the broader fallout should be limited, OECD chief economist Laurence Boone said on Tuesday.

"We think that the Chinese authorities do have the fiscal and monetary capacity to buffer the shock," Boone told a news conference on the OECD's latest economic forecasts.

"The impact here would be fairly limited except for obviously some special companies," she added.

