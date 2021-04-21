A new dynamic in global corporate tax talks being coordinated by the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) is likely to lead to a deal this year, the Paris-based body's head of tax said on Wednesday.

"There is momentum, there is a new dynamic that is likely to bring us to a resolution," Pascal Saint Amans told an Irish online conference, citing in particular a recent intervention by the new U.S. administration.

"There is a strong impetus, especially post-COVID where governments will expect their companies when they are back to profit not to locate these profits in low tax jurisdictions, while during COVID governments helped the companies through."

