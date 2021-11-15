WeWork reports smaller loss as demand for office space returns

The logo of WeWork, a company owned by Japan's SoftBank Group Corp, is seen in the window of an office building in London, Britain, July 3, 2020. REUTERS/Simon Newman/File Photo

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Office sharing firm WeWork Inc (WE.N) posted a smaller third-quarter loss on Monday, as a rebound in demand for office space boosted corporate and individual memberships.

The pandemic has prompted many companies to adopt a more hybrid model, where employees have the flexibility to work from offices, co-working spaces, public areas and home, partly helping Softbank-backed WeWork.

The company has attempted to cut losses by exiting unprofitable leases and selling non-core assets.

In its first quarterly report since going public last month, WeWork reported a net loss of $844.3 million in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a loss of $999.5 million a year earlier.

Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas and Abhijith Ganapavaram in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli

