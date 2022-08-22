Oil stocks drag FTSE 100 lower on recession fears
- FTSE 100 down 0.3%, FTSE 250 off 0.2%
Aug 22 (Reuters) - The UK's export-centric FTSE 100 slid on Monday, with oil stocks leading losses, as a bout of risk aversion hit global markets on concerns over aggressive rate hikes by major central banks.
The index (.FTSE) dropped 0.3% by 0705 GMT, trading below 10-week highs hit last week. Oil majors Shell (SHEL.L) and BP (BP.L) fell 1.1% and 1.3%, respectively, as crude prices slumped more than 2% on worries about the weakening global economic outlook and hit to fuel demand.
The domestically exposed FTSE 250 index (.FTMC) slid 0.2% to a two-week low.
Cineworld (CINE.L) rose 10.1% after slumping almost 60% to a record low on Friday, as the world's second-largest cinema chain operator said it was considering options including a possible bankruptcy filing in the United States as it struggles with near-term liquidity. read more
Vodafone Plc (VOD.L) edged up 0.5% after it said that it would sell its Hungarian business for 715 billion forints ($1.8 billion) in cash. read more
