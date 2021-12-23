Omicron unlikely to harm supply chain long-term, says U.S. commerce secretary

U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo listens to a question during an interview with Reuters at the Department of Commerce in Washington U.S., September 23, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

WASHINGTON, Dec 23 (Reuters) - The Omicron coronavirus variant appears unlikely to have a long-term impact on manufacturing supply chain in the coming months but that will depend on how many people get vaccinated, U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said on Thursday.

"I don't think Omicron will have long-term ... significant disruption in the supply chain," she told CNN in an interview.

Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Edmund Blair

