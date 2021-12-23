Business
Omicron unlikely to harm supply chain long-term, says U.S. commerce secretary
1 minute read
WASHINGTON, Dec 23 (Reuters) - The Omicron coronavirus variant appears unlikely to have a long-term impact on manufacturing supply chain in the coming months but that will depend on how many people get vaccinated, U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said on Thursday.
"I don't think Omicron will have long-term ... significant disruption in the supply chain," she told CNN in an interview.
Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Edmund Blair
