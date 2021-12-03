Omicron variant likely to usher growth downgrades -IMF's Georgieva

International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva makes remarks during a closing news conference for the International Monetary Finance Committee (IMFC), during the IMF and World Bank's 2019 Annual Meetings of finance ministers and bank governors, in Washington, U.S., October 19, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

NEW YORK, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Recent global economic growth projections from the International Monetary Fund are likely be downgraded due to the emergence of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva said on Friday.

"A new variant that may spread very rapidly can dent confidence and in that sense, we are likely to see some downgrades of our October projections for global growth," Georgieva said during the Reuters Next conference.

