Online food company Just Eat Takeaway.com partners with grocer Ahold in Netherlands

A Just Eat delivery man rides his bicycle in Nice amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in France, February 16, 2021. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard/File Photo

AMSTERDAM, April 12 (Reuters) - Just Eat Takeaway.com(TKWY.AS), Europe's largest online food ordering service, said on Tuesday it will partner with grocer Ahold (AD.AS)'s flagship Dutch Albert Heijn chain to provide home delivery of groceries and convenience products.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

