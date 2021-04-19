The logo for Coinbase Global Inc, the biggest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange, is displayed on the Nasdaq MarketSite jumbotron and others at Times Square in New York, U.S., April 14, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Options on Coinbase Global Inc (COIN.O) are set to start trading on Nasdaq options exchanges from Tuesday, less than a week after the cryptocurrency exchange went public, a representative for the exchange said on Monday.

The launch of the equity options on the stock will offer a new way for investors to bet on the fortunes of Coinbase, which recently went public in a high-profile debut on the Nasdaq that briefly valued it at more than $100 billion. read more

