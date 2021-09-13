Skip to main content

Oracle misses quarterly revenue estimates amid strong competition

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Enterprise software firm Oracle Corp (ORCL.N) missed Wall Street expectations for first-quarter revenue on Monday, hurt by competition in the cloud computing space.

Shares of the Austin, Texas-based company fell 1.95% in extended trading.

Oracle is currently in a competitive cloud computing landscape crowded by rivals like Microsoft Corp's (MSFT.O) Azure, Amazon.com Inc's (AMZN.O) Amazon Web Services, Salesforce.com (CRM.N) and IBM (IBM.N). Analysts suggest Oracle's data center business still has a long way to go to be on par with bigger cloud infrastructure providers.

Total revenue rose 4% to $9.73 billion in the quarter ended Aug. 31. Analysts were expecting revenue of $9.77 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Revenue at Oracle's largest unit, cloud services and license support, was up 6% at $7.37 billion during the first quarter.

