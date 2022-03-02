Oracle says it has suspended all operations in Russia

Oracle signage is seen outside Mocsone Center during Oracle OpenWorld 2012 in San Francisco, California October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam/

March 2 (Reuters) - Oracle (ORCL.N) has suspended all operations in Russia, the company tweeted on Wednesday.

The announcement on Twitter came about three hours after Ukraine's minister of digital transformation tweeted at the company asking for support during the Russian invasion of the country.

Reporting by Sheila Dang

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.