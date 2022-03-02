1 minute read
Oracle says it has suspended all operations in Russia
March 2 (Reuters) - Oracle (ORCL.N) has suspended all operations in Russia, the company tweeted on Wednesday.
The announcement on Twitter came about three hours after Ukraine's minister of digital transformation tweeted at the company asking for support during the Russian invasion of the country.
Reporting by Sheila Dang
