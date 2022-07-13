Orion raises outlook after Merck deal on developing prostate cancer drug

July 13 (Reuters) - Finnish drug maker Orion (ORNBV.HE) on Wednesday raised its full year outlook after it signed a collaboration agreement with Merck aimed at developing a prostate cancer drug candidate.

Given the upfront payment of $290 million Orion is to receive from Merck, the Finnish company now expects sales and operating profit in 2022 to be "clearly higher" than in 2021.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Boleslaw Lasocki; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.