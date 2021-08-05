Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Outdoor grills maker Weber valued at nearly $5 bln in debut as shares rise

Traders work on the trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) during the Weber Inc. initial public offering (IPO) in Manhattan, New York City, U.S. August 5, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Shares of Weber Inc (WEBR.N) rose more than 20% in their debut on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday, giving the outdoor grills maker a market capitalization of about $5 billion.

Weber's shares opened at $17, compared to their initial public offering (IPO) price of $14 per share.

Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru;Editing by Arun Koyyur

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

