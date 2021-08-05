Business
Outdoor grills maker Weber valued at nearly $5 bln in debut as shares rise
Aug 5 (Reuters) - Shares of Weber Inc (WEBR.N) rose more than 20% in their debut on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday, giving the outdoor grills maker a market capitalization of about $5 billion.
Weber's shares opened at $17, compared to their initial public offering (IPO) price of $14 per share.
Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru;Editing by Arun Koyyur
