Factbox: From outer space to social media, Elon Musk's growing universe

Elon Musk attends the opening ceremony of the new Tesla Gigafactory for electric cars in Gruenheide, Germany, March 22, 2022. Patrick Pleul/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

April 25 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) is poised to accept billionaire Elon Musk's "best and final" $43 billion takeover offer, people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday.

This comes on the heels of Musk announcing that he had secured $46.5 billion in debt and equity financing for the deal.

Earlier in April, the social media company had adopted a "poison pill" to protect itself from Musk's $54.20 per share offer, which followed days after he had disclosed an over 9% stake. read more

The tech entrepreneur, whose net worth is nearly $300 billion according to Forbes, has founded, co-founded or is leading the following companies:

Compiled by Sonia Cheema, Chavi Mehta and Amy Caren Daniel; Edited by Shounak Dasgupta

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.