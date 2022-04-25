Factbox: From outer space to social media, Elon Musk's growing universe
April 25 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) is poised to accept billionaire Elon Musk's "best and final" $43 billion takeover offer, people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday.
This comes on the heels of Musk announcing that he had secured $46.5 billion in debt and equity financing for the deal.
Earlier in April, the social media company had adopted a "poison pill" to protect itself from Musk's $54.20 per share offer, which followed days after he had disclosed an over 9% stake. read more
The tech entrepreneur, whose net worth is nearly $300 billion according to Forbes, has founded, co-founded or is leading the following companies:
