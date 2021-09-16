Skip to main content

Business

Oxford Nanopore gets Oracle backing for IPO

1 minute read

LONDON, Sept 16 (Reuters) - British life sciences company Oxford Nanopore (IPO-ONT.L) said on Thursday that U.S. tech company Oracle is to buy 150 million pounds ($207.38 million)of new shares at its upcoming initial public offering in London.

Oracle Corporation will subscribe to the shares at the offer price as part of a collaboration agreement between the two companies. Oxford Nanopore said it is expected to sell 300 million pounds of new shares in total as well as stock held by some existing shareholders, in a listing that aims to build on the 2.4 billion pound valuation it achieved in its last funding round. read more

($1 = 0.7233 pounds)

($1 = 0.7233 pounds)

Reporting by Simon Jessop Editing by Rachel Armstrong

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Business

Business · 1:06 AM UTC

Billions blown as Macau casino investors fold amid gambling review

Shares of Macau casino operators on Wednesday shed as much as a third of their value, losing about $18 billion, as the government kicked off a regulatory overhaul that could see its officials supervising companies in the world's largest gambling hub.

Business
Investors tense up as fears of post-election gridlock rise in Canada
Business
Explainer: How China Evergrande's debt troubles pose a systemic risk
Business
Japan cuts economic view on weaker production, spending due to COVID revival
Business
China slows game approvals to enforce tough new rules -Bloomberg News