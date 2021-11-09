Oxford Nanopore lifts life sciences revenue view after $68 mln contract win

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Oxford Nanopore Technologies (ONT.L) raised 2023 revenue estimates for its life sciences unit on Tuesday, as the British biotech firm said it won a three-year contract worth $68 million from Abu Dhabi-based G42 Laboratory.

The recently-listed company, which specialises in DNA sequencing and provides rapid COVID-19 tests, said it expects revenue for its core Life Science Research Tools unit to be 170 million to 190 million pounds ($256.27 million) compared with an earlier forecast of 165 million to 175 million pounds.

($1 = 0.7414 pounds)

Reporting by Muhammed Husain in Bengaluru

