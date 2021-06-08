Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Finance

Palihapitiya's $16 mln bet on Clover worth $682 mln on Reddit rally

3 minute read

Chamath Palihapitiya, founder and CEO of Social Capital, speaks during the 2018 Sohn Investment Conference in New York City, U.S., April 23, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Serial dealmaker Chamath Palihapitiya's $16 million investment in the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) that took Clover Health Investments Corp (CLOV.O) public was worth $682 million on Tuesday after a Reddit-fueled rally in the health insurer's shares.

Clover shares ended trading up 86% on Tuesday as it became the latest 'meme stock' to capture the imagination of amateur investors on Reddit and other social media platforms.

The shares had deeply underperformed the wider market and traded below the SPAC's IPO price since February, when short-selling firm Hindenburg Research accused Clover of concealing from investors a U.S. Department of Justice enquiry into its business.

Clover has said the enquiry was routine and not financially material to disclose. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has launched an investigation into Hindenburg's claims.

Palihapitiya, one of the most prolific SPAC sponsors, is now sitting on a paper profit of more than 4,000% after Clover shares close to doubled on Tuesday, giving the company a market value of $9 billion and boosting the value of his 21.3% stake in the company, according to Reuters calculations.

A Palihapitiya spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment.

A third of Palihapitiya's stake in Clover is pledged as collateral to Credit Suisse for a loan, a regulatory filing shows. A six-month lock-up that would prevent him from cashing out on his stake expired earlier this month.

Palihapitiya's windfall is not just down to the Reddit rally. SPAC managers are awarded warrants and founder shares that result in them owning a much bigger chunk of the combined company that their investment would otherwise entitle them to.

Palihapitiya took Clover Health public through a $3.7 billion merger that closed in January. He has launched several so-called blank check firms that have merged with a wide range of companies, including fintech startup Social Finance Technologies (SoFi) (SOFI.O), space tourism firm Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (SPCE.N) and home-selling platform Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN.O).

Earlier in June, Palihapitiya launched four new, warrant-less SPACs that are looking to raise a total of $800 million through IPOs, with a focus on buying biotech firms.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Finance

Finance · 1:44 PM UTCLME to reopen iconic trading floor, but says electronic trading is future

The London Metal Exchange has abandoned proposals to close its open outcry trading floor, the last such venue in Europe, it said on Tuesday, but added it believes electronic trading is the future.

FinanceBank of England launches climate stress test for banks and insurers
Finance'Zombie' companies likely to keep commercial insurance rates rising -Swiss RE
FinancePalihapitiya's $16 mln bet on Clover worth $682 mln on Reddit rally
FinanceSpain's BBVA to cut 2,935 jobs, close 480 branches

BBVA (BBVA.MC)has reached an agreement with unions to lay off 2,935 employees in Spain, around 12.6% of its banking workforce in its home market, the bank and Comisiones Obreras (CCOO) union said on Tuesday.