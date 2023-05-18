Panasonic plans new battery production capacity in North America by 2030















TOKYO, May 18 (Reuters) - Panasonic (6752.T) aims to roll out new large-scale production capacity for 4680 battery cells in North America by 2030, it said in materials posted on its holdings company's website on Thursday.

Panasonic's energy unit makes auto batteries for electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc (TSLA.O). The company aims to reach production capacity of 200 gigawatt hours per year for automobile batteries by March 2031, it said.

Reporting by Daniel Leussink; Editing by Jacqueline Wong











