Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Business

Canada Goose to go fur-free by end of next year

2 minute read

People walk past an advertisement near the flagship store of Canadian luxury parka maker Canada Goose, in Sanlitun area of Beijing, China December 31, 2018. REUTERS/Martin Pollard

June 24 (Reuters) - Luxury parka maker Canada Goose Holdings Inc (GOOS.TO) said on Thursday it would stop making its products with fur by the end of 2022 as the company looks to become more environmentally conscious after years of backlash over its use of coyote fur.

Several Canada Goose peers, including Versace, Michael Kors and Gucci, have recently decided to go fur-free, while apparel makers Nike Inc (NKE.N) and Gap (GPS.N) are looking to make their products more sustainable to cater to eco-conscious shoppers.

Canada Goose, known for its $1,000 parkas, will also stop buying fur by the end of this year. It had in 2020 unveiled plans to introduce reclaimed fur into its supply chain.

The company has long drawn criticism from animal welfare organizations such as the People for Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), which has called it a symbol that "represents anything but warmth," as its winter parkas have their hoods lined with fur trim.

Canada Goose's website, however, says it still uses natural down in jackets, even as PETA alleges the down industry uses painful methods to kill geese for making jackets.

Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Business

Business · 10:04 AM UTCAnalysis: Fed's mixed messages on inflation unsettle investors

Investors have been struggling to interpret signals from the Federal Reserve about how hot it is willing to let inflation run before it begins unwinding pandemic-era monetary stimulus.

BusinessU.S. bans imports of solar panel material from Chinese company
BusinessSenior Japanese lawmaker accuses Toshiba activists of short-termism
BusinessNasdaq 100 futures scale new peak ahead of jobless claims data
BusinessChina says it will take necessary measures to safeguard Chinese firms' interests