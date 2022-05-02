Morning Bid: Peak hawkishness

Investors are seen behind screens displaying stock information at a brokerage house in Fuyang, Anhui province, China February 24, 2022. China Daily via REUTERS/Files

A look at the day ahead from Danilo Masoni.

A sharply lower close on Wall Street on Friday will set the tone across Europe this morning, as a busy week for central banks kicks off the new month following a stormy April dominated by concerns about slowing global growth.

Disappointing numbers from Amazon (AMZN.O) sent shares of the e-commerce giant into their worst day since 2006, adding fuel to worries that the world's largest economy is slowing -- just a day after a surprise decline in first quarter U.S. GDP.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Nevertheless, there are no signs that the Federal Reserve will take the edge off its tightening plans. A 50 basis points interest rate hike on Wednesday looks a done deal with the key issue being how hawkish will Powell be in the Q&A session.

That said, it doesn't seem there is much room to surprise on the hawkish side, analysts say, given that a total of 250 basis points is priced in by money markets by late 2023.

Ten-year Treasury yields nudged up first thing on Monday after clocking in April the largest gain since 2009, further extending its lead on S&P 500 dividend yields. The dollar also rose against a basket of currencies after scoring its best month since 2015 in April.

Still in central banking, the BoE will follow on Thursday with a likely 25 basis-point rate hike, its fourth in a row.

Activity on Monday could be thinner as London is shut for holiday along with other markets in Asia. Futures on the European indices fell more than 1%, although U.S. derivatives pointed to bounce back in the Nasdaq from 13-month lows.

Meantime, concerns about weak economic growth in COVID-19 hit China lingered, sending oil prices down 1% and offsetting risks of supply stress from a potential EU ban on Russian crude.

snapshot

Key developments that should provide more direction to markets on Monday:

- HSBC's largest shareholder has called for a break-up of the London-based bank, a source familiar with the matter said on Friday. read more

- Japan's manufacturing activity grew at a slower pace from the previous month in April as supply chain disruptions and strict Chinese coronavirus lockdown measures hurt overseas demand. read more

- The EU is leaning toward a ban on imports of Russian oil by the end of the year, two EU diplomats said, after talks between the European Commission and EU member states this weekend. read more

- Activity in China's services sector shrunk for the second straight month, an official survey showed on Saturday, as widespread COVID-19 lockdowns paralyze many cities. read more

- German retail sales fell unexpectedly in March as the war in Ukraine leads to price increases read more

- Eurozone economic climate/business sentiment indexes

- US ISM manufacturing PMI

- US earnings: Moody's, Logitech

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Danilo Masoni

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.