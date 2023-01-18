Pearson says 2022 beat forecasts on strong demand for learning















LONDON, Jan 18 (Reuters) - British education group Pearson (PSON.L) said its 2022 profit beat forecasts, helped by strong demand for English language learning materials and as more people sought qualifications in healthcare and I.T., and took courses to improve their skills.

For 2022, Pearson said it would post adjusted operating profit of about 455 million pounds ($560 million), up 11% on an underlying basis on the prior year, and ahead of average forecasts of 446 million pounds.

Group underlying sales rose 5% last year, boosted by an 8% rise in its assessment business which offers qualifications in sectors like healthcare, while demand for English language learning products and tests grew 24%.

The group is due to publish its full-year results on Mar. 3.

The FTSE 100 company said it was on track to deliver approximately 120 million pounds of cost efficiencies in 2023.

"Pearson is well positioned to make further progress reflecting the structural growth in our markets, the continued need for upskilling and reskilling, and the strength of our offering," Chief Executive Andy Bird said in a statement on Wednesday.

Last year Pearson rejected three takeover offers from U.S. group Apollo. Shares in the group have soared 51% over the last 12 months, outperforming Britain's bluechip index which is up 3%. Pearson has a market capitalisation of 6.6 billion pounds.

($1 = 0.8127 pounds)

