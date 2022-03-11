Pearson rejected 854p/shr approach from Apollo

The company logo is displayed outside the Pearson offices in London, Britain August 4, 2017. REUTERS/Neil Hall

LONDON, March 11 (Reuters) - Global education group Pearson said on Friday it had rejected two "preliminary and highly conditional" takeover approaches from investment firm Apollo.

The second approach valued each share at 854.2 pence, including the full-year 2021 dividend of 14.2 pence per share which has been announced but not yet paid.

It said it had confidence in its strategy set out in March. Its shares were up 22% at 792 pence at 1327 GMT.

Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by William James

