Peloton to hike monthly fee for on-demand fitness content - CNBC

A stationary bicycle inside of a Peloton store is pictured in the Manhattan borough of New York City, U.S., January 25, 2022. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/File Photo

April 14 (Reuters) - Exercise equipment maker Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON.O) is hiking the monthly fee for its on-demand fitness content for the first time ever, while lowering the prices of its Bike, Bike+ and Tread machines, CNBC reported on Thursday.

Peloton did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Shares of the company turned positive to trade up 2% in morning trade.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Kannaki Deka in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.