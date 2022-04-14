1 minute read
Peloton to hike monthly fee for on-demand fitness content - CNBC
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
April 14 (Reuters) - Exercise equipment maker Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON.O) is hiking the monthly fee for its on-demand fitness content for the first time ever, while lowering the prices of its Bike, Bike+ and Tread machines, CNBC reported on Thursday.
Peloton did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
Shares of the company turned positive to trade up 2% in morning trade.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Kannaki Deka in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.