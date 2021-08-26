Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Business

Peloton slashes price of its bike, warns of hit from higher costs

1 minute read

A Peloton exercise bike is seen after the ringing of the opening bell for the company's IPO at the Nasdaq Market site in New York City, September 26, 2019. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/File Photo

Aug 26 (Reuters) - Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON.O) on Thursday lowered the price of its exercise bike and said its near-term profitability would take a hit due to the pricing change and higher costs.

Shares of the company were down about 13% in extended trading.

It posted a 54% jump in fourth-quarter revenue, beating market estimates, as more people subscribed to its digital fitness classes and demand stayed strong for its exercise bikes.

Net loss attributable to Class A and Class B shareholders was $313.2 million, or 1.05 cents per share, compared with a profit of $89.1 million, or 31 cents per share, a year ago.

Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Business

Business · 5:20 PM UTC

Fed hawks circle before Powell speech as they push for bond taper

The U.S. Federal Reserve's hawkish wing used the day before a marquee speech by Fed Chair Jerome Powell to urge the central bank to begin paring bond purchases they feel have become ineffective, it not downright harmful.

Business
EXCLUSIVE Lawyers behind Ackman's retreat may target more SPACs
Business
Dell beats revenue estimates as remote work fuels demand
Business
Old Navy, Athleta power Gap sales forecast, shares jump
Business
Wall Street closes lower, ending rally on Afghanistan, Fed concerns