Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Business

Peloton sees profitability hit as it slashes bike price

1 minute read

Aug 27 (Reuters) - Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON.O) said on Thursday a decision to slash the price of its flagship bike by a fifth would hit near-term profitability, sending its shares down 15% in extended trading.

The fitness equipment maker also reported a larger fourth-quarter loss than expected and forecast first-quarter revenue of $800 million, below market estimates of $1.01 billion.

The price cut to $1,495 from $1,895 for its Peloton Bike across all markets and a shift in product sales mix to its treadmill weighed on the outlook.

"Looking ahead, we expect to return to Adjusted EBITDA profitability for FY 2023," Peloton said in a statement.

The New York-based company posted a net loss attributable to Class A and Class B shareholders of $313.2 million, or $1.05 per share, compared with a profit of $89.1 million, or 27 cents per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average were expecting a loss of 45 cents per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Peloton's fourth-quarter revenue rose 54% to $936.9 million.

Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas and Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Business

Business · 9:33 PM UTC

Judge allows Johnson & Johnson to split talc liabilities from main business

A federal judge has cleared the way for Johnson & Johnson to split its talc-related liabilities from the rest of its business, a decision that could allow the drugmaker to move thousands of claims by people who used its Baby Powder and other talc products into bankruptcy.

Business
Tyson Foods offers $10,000 prizes for vaccinated U.S. chicken workers
Business
New York City approves licenses, commission caps for food-delivery apps
Business
Dell beats revenue estimates as remote work fuels demand
Business
Wall Street closes lower, ending rally on Afghanistan, Fed concerns