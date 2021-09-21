Skip to main content

Pernod Ricard buys UK online spirits seller Whisky Exchange

Bottles of the Ricard aniseed-flavoured alcoholic drink displayed during French drinks maker Pernod Ricard's news conference to announce annual results in Paris, France, August 29, 2018. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann/File Photo

PARIS, Sept 21 (Reuters) - French drinks company Pernod Ricard said on Tuesday it has signer a deal to buy Whisky Exchange which specialises in on-line sale of spirits, as part of its e-commerce expansion strategy.

Pernod Ricard did not disclose the financial details of the deal. Whisky Exchange was founded in 1999 in Britain by Sukhinder and Rajbir Singh.

"E-commerce is a key channel in our long-term strategy," Pernod Ricard chairman and CEO Alexandre Ricard said in a statement.

Reporting by Matthieu Protard; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

