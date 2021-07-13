Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
'Persistent' ECB won't tighten too early, Lagarde says

1 minute read

European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde in Frankfurt, Germany, March 12, 2020. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

FRANKFURT, July 13 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank has pledged to be "persistent" and will not repeat its past mistake of tightening policy too early, its president Christine Lagarde said in an interview published on Tuesday.

"The use of 'persistent' (in the ECB's new strategy) is an indication that there cannot be premature monetary tightening as we have seen it in the past," Lagarde told the Financial Times.

She added it was now time to show that "the persistence we have demonstrated" was having the desired effect of reviving inflation in the euro zone.

Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

