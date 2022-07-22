Petronas payout to Malaysia govt seen higher at 55-59 bln rgt this year

A logo of Petronas is seen at their office in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, April 27, 2022. REUTERS/Hasnoor Hussain

KUALA LUMPUR, July 22 (Reuters) - Malaysia's state energy firm Petronas (PETR.UL) is forecast to contribute to government coffers as much as 59 billion ringgit ($13.25 billion) this year, a cabinet minister said in a statement to parliament published Friday.

Petronas contributions are a significant source of revenue for the federal government, which is expecting to spend a record 77.3 billion ringgit ($17.37 billion) in subsidies and cash aid this year to help the public tackle inflation. read more

In 2021, the company contributed 48.2 billion ringgit in dividends, taxes and cash payments to the government, its sole shareholder.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The contribution from Petronas in 2022 is estimated at around 55 to 59 billion ringgit, said minister for economy, Mustapa Mohamed. That includes dividends, taxes, petroleum cash payments, and export duties.

The estimates were based on Petronas' projections with the assumption that Brent crude oil prices remain at $100.03 a barrel and that production remains uninterrupted throughout the year, he said.

Petronas projects a total profit after tax of around 75-80 billion ringgit this year, Mustapa added.

Brent crude traded at $104.89 a barrel on Friday.

($1 = 4.4500 ringgit)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.