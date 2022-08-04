Petropavlovsk to sell Russian assets for $600 mln to UMMC

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Miner Petropavlovsk said on Thursday it has agreed to sell its Russian subsidiaries as well as a majority of the company's other units to metal producer UMMC-Invest for a consideration of $600 million.

Russia-based Petropavlovsk entered into administration in July, after it was struggling to repay loans owed to Gazprombank due to Western sanctions imposed on the Russian lender.

Gazprombank had assigned all its rights under the term loan to UMMC.

UMMC was considering buying Petropavlovsk's assets, the Kommersant business daily had reported in May.

The company, which was de-listed from London, said the sale is conditional on a number of matters and has a longstop completion date of Sept. 30, adding that it remains unclear if shareholders would get any returns.

