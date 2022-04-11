Pfizer taps David Denton from Lowe's as CFO

Pfizer logo seen outside their building in Manhattan, New York City, New York, U.S., March 2, 2021. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/File Photo

April 11 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) said on Monday that Lowe's Cos Inc (LOW.N) Chief Financial Officer David Denton would succeed company veteran Frank D'Amelio as the U.S. drugmaker's finance chief.

Denton, who has also held leadership positions at CVS Health (CVS.N), will join Pfizer on May 2, the company said.

He will also be a member of Pfizer's Executive Leadership Team and report to Chief Executive Officer Albert Bourla.

Pfizer announced the retirement of D'Amelio in November and started an external search for his replacement. (https://reut.rs/38LtezX)

Home improvement chain Lowe's said on Friday that Denton would step down to pursue another opportunity at a publicly traded company outside the industry. read more

Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Sriraj Kalluvila

