Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Business

P&G says commodity, freight costs to bite more this fiscal year

1 minute read

The logo for Procter & Gamble Co. is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., June 27, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Procter & Gamble Co's (PG.N) freight and commodity costs have amounted to around $600 million after tax so far this fiscal year, its chief financial officer said at a conference on Thursday, exceeding the company's prior expectations.

The company had previously said it expected more than $200 million in freight costs and about $125 million in commodity costs after tax for the fiscal year ended May 2021. read more

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Business

Business · 2:26 PM UTCU.S. labor market recovery gaining steam; inflation heating up

The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell last week to the lowest level in nearly 15 months, while consumer prices increased solidly in May as the pandemic's easing grip on the economy continues to boost domestic demand.

BusinessToshiba colluded with government to undermine shareholders, probe finds
BusinessAnalysis: G7 global tax plan may hit corporate titans unevenly
BusinessS&P 500 hits record high as Wall Street brushes off higher inflation data
BusinessU.S. House panel approves $547 bln infrastructure boost