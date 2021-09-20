Skip to main content

Philippines' Voyager obtains digital banking license from c.bank

MANILA, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Philippine digital and financial services firm Voyager Innovations said on Monday its subsidiary has secured a digital banking license from the central bank.

Maya Bank, the country's sixth digital lender, will focus on the unbanked and underserved population of consumers and small businesses, the company said in a statement. Voyager's shareholders include PLDT (TEL.PS), private equity firm KKR & Co Inc (KKR.N) and China's Tencent Holdings Ltd (0700.HK).

