Philips to cut 4,000 jobs after medical equipment recall















AMSTERDAM, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Dutch medical equipment maker Philips (PHG.AS) said on Monday it expected to scrap around 4,000 jobs as it tried to streamline its organization in the wake of a massive recall that has slashed around 70% off its market value in the past year.

The company said it expected the reorganization to cost around 300 million euros ($295.41 million) in the coming quarters.

($1 = 1.0155 euros)

