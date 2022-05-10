Philips shareholders vote against executive compensation plan

Logo of Dutch technology company Philips is seen at company headquarters in Amsterdam, Netherlands, January 29, 2019. REUTERS/Eva Plevier/File Photo

AMSTERDAM, May 10 (Reuters) - Philips (PHG.AS) shareholders voted against the company's executive compensation plan at the annual shareholders' meeting on Tuesday, ANP reported, in a protest over the company's recent poor results and product recalls.

Although the vote was non-binding, Chairman Feike Sijbesma said he would take the result seriously, the agency reported. read more

