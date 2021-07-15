Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Business

Philly Fed factory index falls in July to lowest since December

2 minute read

A production line employee works at the AMES Companies factory, the largest wheelbarrow factory in the world, in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, U.S. on June 29, 2017. REUTERS/Tim Aeppel

July 15 (Reuters) - Factory activity in the U.S. mid-Atlantic region slowed sharply for the third consecutive month to its lowest growth since December after hitting its highest pace in nearly half a century earlier this spring, a survey showed on Thursday.

The Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank said its business activity index fell to 21.9 from 30.7 in June. That was well below economists' expectations for a reading of 28.0, according to a Reuters poll.

Any reading above zero indicates expansion in the region's manufacturing. The survey covers factories in eastern Pennsylvania, southern New Jersey and Delaware.

It is seen as one of the first monthly indicators of the health of U.S. manufacturing leading up to the national report by the Institute for Supply Management, next due out August 2.

Even though U.S. factory orders rebounded sharply in May, factories are still struggling to keep up with demand as the COVID-19 pandemic shattered supply chains and rattled the global shipping industry. read more In March, the Philly Fed's factory activity gauge hit its highest level since 1973.

The Philly Fed employment index decreased to 29.2 from 30.7 in June.

Additionally, the price paid index declined to 69.7 in July from 80.7 in the month prior, after reaching a 42-year high in June.

Reporting by Evan Sully; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Business

Business · 12:41 PM UTCU.S. weekly jobless claims fall as expected

The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell last week as the labor market steadily gains traction, but worker shortages are frustrating efforts by businesses to ramp up hiring to meet strong demand for goods and services.

BusinessMorgan Stanley beats estimates as record deal-making cushions trading blow
BusinessU.S. import prices rise solidly in June
BusinessInsurer UnitedHealth raises 2021 profit view on Optum strength
BusinessAnalysis: JPMorgan hoards cash as Dimon expects rates to rise