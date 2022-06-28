Pinterest CEO steps down, Google executive to take up job

Pinterest, Inc. by Chairman, Co-Founder, President and CEO Ben Silbermann reacts as they celebrate the IPO of Pinterest Inc. at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., April 18, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

June 28 (Reuters) - Pinterest Inc (PINS.N) said on Tuesday that long-time Chief Executive Officer Ben Silbermann would step down, handing over the reins of the social media platform to Google commerce executive Bill Ready.

Shares of Pinterest rose 9% in extended trading.

Silbermann, who co-founded the company in 2010, will transition to the newly created role of executive chairman.

Ready served as president of Commerce, Payments & Next Billion Users at Alphabet Inc's (GOOGL.O) Google and oversaw Google's vision, strategy and the delivery of its commerce products.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.