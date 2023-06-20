Pirelli's designated new CEO Giorgio Bruno to leave tyremaker - Bloomberg















MILAN, June 20 (Reuters) - The designated new chief executive of Italian tyremaker Pirelli, Giorgio Bruno, is leaving the company, Bloomberg News said on Tuesday, adding he planned to pursue other entrepreneurial interests.

Pirelli declined to comment to Reuters.

Bruno, currently Pirelli's deputy-CEO, was set to replace in the job Marco Tronchetti Provera, who has led the company since 1992, at a shareholder meeting scheduled in late July.

The succession was part of a governance agreement between Pirelli's largest investor Sinochem (600500.SS) and fellow investor Camfin, the vehicle of Tronchetti Provera.

However, the agreement now needs to be modified after Italy last week decided to impose restrictions to limit Chinese influence on Pirelli.

Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari, editing Federico Maccioni











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.