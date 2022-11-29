Poland's PKN Orlen Q3 net profit quadruples after Lotos takeover

General view of an oil refinery, part of Grupa Lotos, taken over by PKN Orlen in 2022, in Gdansk, Poland August 9, 2022. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/File Photo

GDANSK, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Poland's biggest refiner PKN Orlen (PKN.WA) reported on Tuesday a 336% year-on-year increase in third-quarter net profit, boosted by the takeover of Grupa Lotos in July.

Third-quarter net profit reached 12.68 billion zlotys ($2.82 billion) compared to 2.91 billion zlotys a year ago.

The takeover of smaller peer Grupa Lotos increased refining and production volumes and boosted earnings by 5.9 billion zlotys, PKN Orlen said.

On a quarterly basis, operating profit for the oil and gas production segment rose 150% to 842 million zlotys, also boosted by the consolidation of Lotos' assets.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for the company's retail operations rose 20% to 856 million zlotys driven by a seasonal increase in sales. However, profit from retail sales was 8% lower than in the year earlier period as margins were squeezed, Orlen said.

($1 = 4.5036 zlotys)

Reporting by Adrianna Ebert and Marek Strzelecki; Editing by Kirsten Donovan

