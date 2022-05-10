Polish PM says he will discuss global corporate tax with Yellen

1 minute read

Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki speaks during a news conference near the gas installation at a Gaz-System gas compressor station in Rembelszczyzna, outside Warsaw, Poland, April 27, 2022. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com

WARSAW, May 10 (Reuters) - Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Tuesday he would discuss global corporate tax with United States Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen when she visits Poland on Saturday.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Alan Charlish, Anna Koper, Pawel Florkiewicz; Editing by Alex Richardson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.