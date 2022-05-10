1 minute read
Polish PM says he will discuss global corporate tax with Yellen
WARSAW, May 10 (Reuters) - Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Tuesday he would discuss global corporate tax with United States Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen when she visits Poland on Saturday.
Reporting by Alan Charlish, Anna Koper, Pawel Florkiewicz; Editing by Alex Richardson
