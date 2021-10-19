Skip to main content

Business

Port of Rotterdam freight volumes rise 15% as economy recovers

1 minute read

A container terminal is seen in the port of Rotterdam, the Netherlands, March 21, 2016. REUTERS/Michael Kooren/File Photo

AMSTERDAM, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Freight volumes in the port of Rotterdam increased 15% on a yearly basis in the third quarter as international trade continued to recover from its COVID-19 slump, Europe's largest sea port said on Tuesday.

Trade flows to and from Rotterdam have been almost 9% higher in the first nine months of the year, with strong growth in almost all segments, the port said.

"These figures show that the economy is continuing its upward path. Factories, businesses and logistics are operating flat out again to meet increased demand," the port's Chief Executive Allard Castelein said.

Strong consumer spending has pushed container freight back to pre-pandemic levels, the port said, while transport prices rose sharply.

As a consequence, the number of containers arriving in Rotterdam increased faster than the total amount of goods shipped, as transport of relatively heavy, low-value goods declined.

The economic recovery also pushed up demand for bulk goods such as iron ore, used to make steel, crude oil and oil products.

Transport of coal almost doubled in the first nine months of the year, as the supply of wind power and gas was not nearly enough to cover Europe's increasing energy needs.

Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Jan Harvey

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Business

Business · 12:38 PM UTC

U.S. housing starts, permits tumble in September

U.S. homebuilding unexpectedly fell in September amid persistent shortages of inputs and labor that are crimping the housing market and overall economic activity.

Business
Apple to sell fewer iPhones as chip crisis bites, J.P.Morgan says
Business
Black Americans, women make big strides on top U.S. corporate boards -report
Business
Alibaba's Ma in Europe on study tour- SCMP
Business
Earnings whip up risk appetite as Wall St sees higher open