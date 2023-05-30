'Post-it' maker 3M India's March-qtr profit rises on strong demand

The 3M Global Headquarters in Maplewood, Minnesota
The 3M logo is seen at its global headquarters in Maplewood, Minnesota, U.S. on March 4, 2020. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi

BENGALURU, May 30 (Reuters) - 3M India (TMIN.NS) reported a 24% rise in quarterly profit on Tuesday, aided by robust demand in its transportation and electronics segment.

Consolidated profit after tax rose to 1.36 billion rupees ($16.4 million) in the quarter ended March 31 from 1.11 billion rupees a year earlier.

3M India, which makes everything from 'Scotch' tape and 'Post-it' notes to power tools and medical products, has been raising prices to offset the hit from surging commodity costs.

Consolidated revenue from operations for the Indian arm of the U.S.-based 3M Co (MMM.N) rose 13% to 10.46 billion rupees, outpacing an 11.3% growth in total expenses to 8.72 billion rupees.

Revenue from its transportation and electronics business, which makes power tools and cables, grew nearly 27% to 4.35 billion rupees, while profit more than doubled.

The segment is the biggest contributor to the company's revenue and profit, accounting for about 42% of overall revenue this quarter.

3M India said it has approved discussions and negotiations related to the manufacturing and distributorship of healthcare products with its U.S.-based sister firm 3M Health Care.

The Bangalore-based company's healthcare segment saw strong revenue growth of 17.2% during the March quarter, while revenue for its safety and industrial business grew 2.7%.

3M India's shares hit a 15-month high after the results, rising as much as 3.5%. Shares have risen about 11% so far this year, following a 10.3% decline in 2022.

($1 = 82.7426 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Biplob Kumar Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next