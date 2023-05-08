PostNL reports Q1 beat, cites impact of adaptive measures















May 8 (Reuters) - Dutch postal firm PostNL (PTNL.AS) on Monday reported a surprise operating profit for the first quarter, beating analysts' estimates for an EBIT loss.

The company said its results were aided by positive impact of adaptive measures implemented last year, such as optimisation of routes, staff and fleet and tight control of indirect costs.

The company, which delivers parcels and letters across Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg, posted normalised earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of 7 million euros ($7.73 million), versus a consensus for a loss of 2 million euros.

($1 = 0.9056 euros)

Reporting by Olivier Cherfan and Augustin Turpin; Editing by Himani Sarkar











