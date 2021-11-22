Powell, Brainard nod to inflation threat in nomination remarks

Jerome Powell waits to testify before the Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee on his nomination to become chairman of the U.S. Federal Reserve in Washington, U.S., November 28, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and Fed Governor Lael Brainard on Monday both noted the corrosive impact high inflation is having on the U.S. economy and American families in what may be a signal that controlling the rapid pace of price increases is now the central bank's top priority.

In brief remarks following Powell's nomination by President Joe Biden to a second term as head of the Fed and Brainard's nomination as the Fed's vice chair, each emphasized their awareness of how damaging inflation has become.

"We know that high inflation takes a toll on families, especially those less able to meet the higher costs of essentials, like food, housing and transportation," Powell said in comments alongside Biden and Brainard. "We will use our tools both to support the economy - a strong labor market - and to prevent higher inflation from becoming entrenched."

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting By Dan Burns Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.